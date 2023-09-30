Csenge Advisory Group Sells 173 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,868,000 after buying an additional 2,670,510 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,749,000 after purchasing an additional 625,187 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 985,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,850,000 after purchasing an additional 211,913 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $153.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $165.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

