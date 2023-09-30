Csenge Advisory Group Sells 220 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR opened at $248.10 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $283.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

