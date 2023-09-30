Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,664 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $39.65 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

