Csenge Advisory Group Sells 749 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of RTX opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

