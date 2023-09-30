Csenge Advisory Group Sells 749 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.