Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,357 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.