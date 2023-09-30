Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cummins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CMI opened at $228.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.59. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.38 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

