Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Cummins by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.1% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Cummins by 6.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.59. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.38 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.