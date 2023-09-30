CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,365,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

