CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at UBS Group

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $248,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,107 shares of company stock worth $2,371,760. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6,504.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.