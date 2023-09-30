Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

DHR opened at $248.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

