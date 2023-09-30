Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $248.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day moving average is $245.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

