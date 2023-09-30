DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,976 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $75,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

