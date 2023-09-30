DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $124.04 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 114,940 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $124,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,503,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.9% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 14.8% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.36.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

