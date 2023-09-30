DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 810,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $156,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AMT opened at $164.45 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $158.17 and a one year high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

