DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Enbridge worth $76,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

