DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up approximately 3.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 2.42% of Markel Group worth $445,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,472.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,084.08 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,485.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,385.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

