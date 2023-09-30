DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,147 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $87,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $184.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.96 and a 200 day moving average of $195.37.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

