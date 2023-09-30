DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,408 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.79% of NewMarket worth $69,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $455.04 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $288.06 and a 12 month high of $475.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.00. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.39.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About NewMarket



NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

