DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,658 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $71,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

