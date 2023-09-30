DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $92,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 186.6% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 246,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2,555.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 88,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 85,592 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $57.29 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

