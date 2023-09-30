Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $377.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $333.66 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

