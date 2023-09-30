Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Dell Technologies has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $68.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

