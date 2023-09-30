DENSO Stock Set to Split on Monday, October 2nd (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, October 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of DNZOY stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. On average, analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

