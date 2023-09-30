Derbend Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,649 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,115. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

