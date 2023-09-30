Derbend Asset Management Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 29,640,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,536,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.