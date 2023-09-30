Derbend Asset Management Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Derbend Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.74. 3,330,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,134. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.37.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.