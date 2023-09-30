Derbend Asset Management Purchases 118 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.24. 598,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.