Derbend Asset Management Purchases 1,689 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Derbend Asset Management grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 707,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,326,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,787,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

