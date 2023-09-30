Derbend Asset Management Sells 1,105 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Derbend Asset Management decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $828,901,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

D stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,903,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,668. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.