Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to GBX 1,626

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,745 ($21.31) to GBX 1,626 ($19.86) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,390 ($16.97) to GBX 1,410 ($17.22) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Entain in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Entain from GBX 1,450 ($17.71) to GBX 1,520 ($18.56) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 1,805 ($22.04) to GBX 1,460 ($17.83) in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd.

Entain Stock Performance

Entain Company Profile

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

