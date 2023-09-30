dForce USD Price Down 2.6% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.71 million and $208.11 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003774 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,729 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99994241 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $204.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

