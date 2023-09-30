DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.23

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $10.14. DHT shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3,020,062 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

DHT Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $1,730,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DHT by 1,060.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,318 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

