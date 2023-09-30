DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.23

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $10.14. DHT shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3,020,062 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHT
DHT Stock Up 2.3 %
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DHT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $1,730,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DHT by 1,060.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,318 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DHT
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.