Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.
