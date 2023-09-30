Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXRX

Diaceutics Price Performance

Diaceutics Company Profile

Shares of LON:DXRX opened at GBX 105 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.67. The company has a market cap of £88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 9.92. Diaceutics has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.44).

(Get Free Report)

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.