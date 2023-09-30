Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Purchased by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 979,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $23,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. PFG Advisors increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 445,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 508,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 163,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 1,264,039 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

