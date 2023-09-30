Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Sold by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 1.0% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Planning Center Inc. owned 2.18% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

