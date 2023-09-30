Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $29,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,805 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,147 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. 1,317,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

