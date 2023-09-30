Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.14) target price on the stock.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

DEC stock opened at GBX 80.65 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £782.56 million, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 79.05 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.57.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,686.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company Profile

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Sylvia Kerrigan bought 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,316.38 ($11,376.70). Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

