Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 5th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 4.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.