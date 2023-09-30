Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $450.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $427.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.04.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $378.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

