Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.07% of Dorman Products worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

