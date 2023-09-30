DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.69.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE DV opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.94. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,803.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,336.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $29,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,803.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,188,273 shares of company stock valued at $818,962,545. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

