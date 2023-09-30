DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock Position Lifted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

