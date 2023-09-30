Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Head to Head Comparison

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Duckhorn Portfolio has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Westrock Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $403.00 million 2.93 $60.19 million $0.60 17.09 Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 0.89 -$55.19 million ($1.33) -6.66

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duckhorn Portfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 17.20% 7.98% 5.49% Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Duckhorn Portfolio and Westrock Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 2 4 0 2.67 Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus price target of $17.14, suggesting a potential upside of 67.17%. Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.01%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Westrock Coffee.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Westrock Coffee on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mallard Holding Company, Llc.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

