Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

