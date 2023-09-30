Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) is Long Walk Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Long Walk Management LP cut its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Duolingo accounts for 10.6% of Long Walk Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $327,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,152,600.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $16,190,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE DUOL opened at $165.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.70.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

