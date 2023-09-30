eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

eBay stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 46.0% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 72,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $3,857,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $50,170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 293.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $360,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

