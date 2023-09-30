Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EW. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 27,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $39,818,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 261,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.