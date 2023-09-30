Elm Partners Management LLC Has $20.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $429.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.98. The company has a market capitalization of $331.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

