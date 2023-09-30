Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Up 1.5%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 306,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 278,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company has interests in four exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain; and Nuevo Tintillo located in Seville Province in the western part of the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

